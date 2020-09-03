UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps For People's Welfare: Ibrahim Khan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:42 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Ibrahrim Khan Thursday said that government was taking steps for the welfare of the people and the promises made to them would be fulfilled

Talking to APP, he said the two years performance of PTI government was a testament to the fact that it was addressing the issues of the people timely.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the ugly face of India by highlighting Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir issue globally.

More Stories From Pakistan

