Govt Taking Steps For Preservation City Of Saints Heritage: Secy Tourism

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Punjab Secretary Tourism and Archeology, Ehsan Bhutta, said on Saturday that city of Saints has its own unique identity and importance not only at national but also international levels in terms of its glorious religious, cultural and historical heritage

He said that the government was taking solid steps on priority basis for preservation and promotion of its heritage.

Secretary Toursim expressed these views during his visit to Multan here. SDO Ghulam Muhammad, Manager TDCP Sheikh Ijaz and other officials were also accompanied by him.

He said that alive nations always used all possible resources to preserve their civilization, culture and history and added that department was working for the restoration of this heritage under the vision of incumbent government.

During his visit, the Secretary reviewed the construction work for the restoration of the mausoleum of Sheikh Ali Akbar Shamsi and his mother Mohtarma Bibi Fatima and directed officials to complete it by June 15.

He also visited the under construction museum and directed officers concerned to expedite the pace of work.

Ehsan said that strict action will be taken in case of inordinate delay in work.

He said that restoration of this great historical heritage was top priority of the government and ordered to complete construction work within stipulated time period.

