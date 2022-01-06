Govt taking steps for preservation of archaeological sites: KP CS

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr Shehzad Bangash has said that the government is taking sustainable steps for preservation of old relics to make them attractive for domestic and foreign tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr Shehzad Bangash has said that the government is taking sustainable steps for preservation of old relics to make them attractive for domestic and foreign tourists.

He expressed these views during a visit to Archeological site at Takhtbai, district Mardan on Thursday. Besides, Director General (DG) Archeology, Dr Abdul Samad Khan, Commissioner Mardan Division, Abdul Jabbar Shah, Additional Commissioner, Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif, DC Swabi Sanaullah Khan and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Yasin Farooq, other higher authorities were also present on the occasion.

DG Archaeology, Abdul Samad Khan gave a detailed briefing to the delegation regarding the archaeological site. The delegation inspected various sections of the historical relics and showed interest in it.

The Chief Secretary said that steps of the provincial government for preservation of archaeological sites are bearing good results. However, he stressed the need for provision of further facilitation of tourists at Takhtbai Archaeological site.

He said that due to worldwide fame, the UN agency UNESCO has declared Takhtbai Archaeological site as a World Heritage site, which has further increased its importance.

The Chief Secretary said that the provincial government has taken crucial and revolutionary steps for promotion of tourism and now it has become an international industry and earning maximum revenue for the country. Therefore, he said no stone unturned in the preservation and protection of the historic sites.