UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps For Preservation Of Archaeological Sites: KP CS

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Govt taking steps for preservation of archaeological sites: KP CS

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr Shehzad Bangash has said that the government is taking sustainable steps for preservation of old relics to make them attractive for domestic and foreign tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr Shehzad Bangash has said that the government is taking sustainable steps for preservation of old relics to make them attractive for domestic and foreign tourists.

He expressed these views during a visit to Archeological site at Takhtbai, district Mardan on Thursday. Besides, Director General (DG) Archeology, Dr Abdul Samad Khan, Commissioner Mardan Division, Abdul Jabbar Shah, Additional Commissioner, Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif, DC Swabi Sanaullah Khan and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Yasin Farooq, other higher authorities were also present on the occasion.

DG Archaeology, Abdul Samad Khan gave a detailed briefing to the delegation regarding the archaeological site. The delegation inspected various sections of the historical relics and showed interest in it.

The Chief Secretary said that steps of the provincial government for preservation of archaeological sites are bearing good results. However, he stressed the need for provision of further facilitation of tourists at Takhtbai Archaeological site.

He said that due to worldwide fame, the UN agency UNESCO has declared Takhtbai Archaeological site as a World Heritage site, which has further increased its importance.

The Chief Secretary said that the provincial government has taken crucial and revolutionary steps for promotion of tourism and now it has become an international industry and earning maximum revenue for the country. Therefore, he said no stone unturned in the preservation and protection of the historic sites.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police United Nations Visit Mardan Swabi SITE Government Industry

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab distributes cheques, certifi ..

Chief Minister Punjab distributes cheques, certificates among media graduates

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan: Discus ..

AJK PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan: Discusses upcoming civic polls, prom ..

2 minutes ago
 Snowfall in Murree increases tourists' influx

Snowfall in Murree increases tourists' influx

2 minutes ago
 Mongolia's foreign trade up 25 pct in 2021

Mongolia's foreign trade up 25 pct in 2021

2 minutes ago
 PHC seals illegal drug treatment centre, recovers ..

PHC seals illegal drug treatment centre, recovers 133 persons

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for early completion of RUDA, CBD, ..

Prime Minister for early completion of RUDA, CBD, Lai Expressway development pro ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.