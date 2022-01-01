UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps For Promoting Local Industry, Products: Senator Zarqa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt taking steps for promoting local industry, products: Senator Zarqa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Senator Zarqa Suharwardy Taimor on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all possible steps to promote local industry in the country.

The taxes have been imposed on luxuries items for discouraging imports, she said while talking to a ptv program.

The incumbent government was making all out efforts for increasing exports, she added. The relief was being provided to low income group through targeted subsidy on essential food items, she stated. The PTI government had introduced health cards in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab areas so that poor families could enjoy medical treatment from any hospital, she added.

She further stated that some two hundred thousand scholarships have been given to deserving students for completing their education. Besides this, she said Ehsaas program had been launched to alleviate poverty. The Senator said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the housing scheme for low income group. Replying to a question about weak economy, she said despite COVID pandemic, Pakistan has managed to maintain economy. She said Imran Khan was sincerely working for uplifting economy and living condition of poor masses.

