Govt taking steps for promoting tourism sector: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said the government was taking steps on priority for boosting the tourism sector.

In a message on occasion of World Tourism Day, he said Pakistan offered immense opportunities for tourism sector.

"We can strengthen economy of the country by promoting the sector of tourism." He said the sector of tourism could be backbone in the progress of the country.

The northern areas of Pakistan had a unique place in terms of tourism, he added.

The speaker said there was a need to provide facilities to the tourists and make their travel safe and secure.

"We have to refurbish our tourist facilities on modern lines."The growth in tourism sector would create job opportunities that would in turn eradicate poverty, he said adding the provincial governments along with Federal government should take steps to improve conditions at tourist spots.