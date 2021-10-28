UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps For Promotion Of Sports: Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash Thursday said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts for the promotion of sports activities in educational institutions.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the '10th Annual Sports Fair' organized under the auspices of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, he said that girls were not only leading in sports, rather also achieving consecutive successes and winning laurels for the nation.

He also expressed concern over growing drug addition amongst the youth and said that the promotion of sports' activities is essential for eradication of narcotics and drug addiction from the province.

He said that the new variaties of drugs and narcotics are ending the life of humans within a short time period of three to four months, saying drug addiction is an illness, therefore, drug addicts should be forbidden through love and affection, which is the joint responsibility of both the government and society.

The CM aide said that both Federal and provincial governments were making all-out efforts for abolition of drug addictions.

He said that the provincial government was focusing on the sports that is the reason behind the two consecutive triumphs of the province in the international provincial sports championships.

Bangash said that KP government was paying a monthly stipend to over 1200 players and has organized KP Hockey and cricket Leagues that bring new talent to the forefront.

He said that the two big stadiums are under construction in Peshawar and the matches of the next PSL will be played in the provincial metropolis.

