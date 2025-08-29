Govt Taking Steps For Promotion Of Sports: MNA
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Khan Daha has said the government is taking effective measures for promotion of sports and welfare of players.
He expressed these views during his visit to the District Table Tennis academy at the Sports Gymnasium in Khanewal, where he witnessed exciting matches played by boys and girls. The MNA praised the outstanding performances of young athletes and distributed trophies and certificates among the winners.
The event saw a large turnout of players and officials. District table tennis association announced to organize an All Pakistan Table Tennis Tournament in memory of the late former Provincial Minister for Transport, Haji Irfan Ahmad Khan Daha.
MNA Daha assured his full cooperation in making the national-level tournament a reality and reiterated his vision of transforming Khanewal into a hub for sporting activities.
On this occasion, Rao Usman Akram (Focal Person, District Sports & Youth Affairs), Bao Muhammad Naseem (Finance Secretary, Citizens Forum), Adnan Saeed Chaudhry, Tariq Nawab Pracha (former Nazim and Member District Peace Committee) and others were present.
APP/qbs
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps for promotion of sports: MNA3 minutes ago
-
VC FJWU assigned additional charge of VC RWU3 minutes ago
-
CM task force chief inspects Narowal jail13 minutes ago
-
Provincial minister reviews flood relief activities in Gujrat13 minutes ago
-
Over 72,812 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency13 minutes ago
-
South Punjab coordinator vows implementation of Federal Ombudsman’s decisions13 minutes ago
-
Pak planning to allocate 1,000 acres to Chinese investors for Maritime Industrial Complex near Port ..23 minutes ago
-
UAF workshop stresses national plant health network for food security23 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds efforts to eradicate hepatitis33 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman vows to strengthen Pakistan–Sri Lanka ties in diverse fields33 minutes ago
-
27 teams from all over Pakistan being taken part in APCMCGC tournament: Secretary Sports33 minutes ago
-
IG NH&MP chairs meeting, focuses uninterrupted traffic flow in flood-hit areas33 minutes ago