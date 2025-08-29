Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps For Promotion Of Sports: MNA

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Khan Daha has said the government is taking effective measures for promotion of sports and welfare of players.

He expressed these views during his visit to the District Table Tennis academy at the Sports Gymnasium in Khanewal, where he witnessed exciting matches played by boys and girls. The MNA praised the outstanding performances of young athletes and distributed trophies and certificates among the winners.

The event saw a large turnout of players and officials. District table tennis association announced to organize an All Pakistan Table Tennis Tournament in memory of the late former Provincial Minister for Transport, Haji Irfan Ahmad Khan Daha.

MNA Daha assured his full cooperation in making the national-level tournament a reality and reiterated his vision of transforming Khanewal into a hub for sporting activities.

On this occasion, Rao Usman Akram (Focal Person, District Sports & Youth Affairs), Bao Muhammad Naseem (Finance Secretary, Citizens Forum), Adnan Saeed Chaudhry, Tariq Nawab Pracha (former Nazim and Member District Peace Committee) and others were present.

APP/qbs

