Govt taking steps for prosperity of farmers: Nauman Langrial

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Agriculture Nauman Ahmed Langrial Saturday said the government had initiated a number of development projects under the Prime Minister 's 'Agricultural Emergency Program' for the prosperity of the farmers.

While presiding over a high level meeting here at Agriculture House, he said this would mark the beginning of a new era of prosperity for farming community.

Progressive farmer Jahangir Khan Tareen made special participation in the meeting whereas it was also attended by Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) Chairman Naveed Bhinder, Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshid and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Khan Tareen said the top priority of the present government was the prosperity of the farmers.

Under the PAMRA Act, farmers could also sell agricultural commodities directly to consumers, which would help to minimize the role of the middleman, he added.

The Punjab Agriculture Minister said various steps were being taken for the prosperity of the farmers.

He issued directions for procurement of transplanters and dryers to minimize the post-harvest loss of paddy.

"Scientists should work for developing seasonal strength resistant crop varieties to increase per acre yield of different crops", he added.