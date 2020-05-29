UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps For Protection Of Children: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 08:39 PM

Govt taking steps for protection of children: Minister

Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mehmood-Ur-Rashid has said the government was taking solid steps to ensure the protection of children as they are future of the nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mehmood-Ur-Rashid has said the government was taking solid steps to ensure the protection of children as they are future of the nation.

He said this during his visit to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here on Friday on the invitation of CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad.

Expressing his satisfaction on the facilities being provided to the children by the CPWB, the minister said that the CPWB had become an exemplary institution under supervision of the Chairperson.

He said that joining the happiness of the children in the CPWB was a pleasant experience.

Earlier, the CPWB Chairperson welcomed the minister and showed him different parts of the centre.

The CPWB Chairperson also gave the briefing to the minister about the Bureau and facilities being provided to thechildren in the centre. The minister spent some time with the children and expressed his joy.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Government Housing

Recent Stories

Austria to relax mandatory mask rules in virus fig ..

54 seconds ago

Balochistan govt taking steps for economic change: ..

56 seconds ago

Provincial ministers discuss anti-coronavirus driv ..

57 seconds ago

Serbian President Says Will Attend Victory Parade ..

59 seconds ago

Canada Exerts Pressure on Iran to Turn Over Black ..

25 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Chairman PEMRA's ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.