Govt taking steps for protection of children: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mehmood-Ur-Rashid has said the government was taking solid steps to ensure the protection of children as they are future of the nation.

He said this during his visit to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here on Friday on the invitation of CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad.

Expressing his satisfaction on the facilities being provided to the children by the CPWB, the minister said that the CPWB had become an exemplary institution under supervision of the Chairperson.

He said that joining the happiness of the children in the CPWB was a pleasant experience.

Earlier, the CPWB Chairperson welcomed the minister and showed him different parts of the centre.

The CPWB Chairperson also gave the briefing to the minister about the Bureau and facilities being provided to thechildren in the centre. The minister spent some time with the children and expressed his joy.