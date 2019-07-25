UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps For Providing Jobs To Youth: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:32 PM

Govt taking steps for providing jobs to youth: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Shakeel Ahmed Khan has said that the government is promoting livestock, industries and tourism for providing jobs to the young generation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Shakeel Ahmed Khan has said that the government is promoting livestock, industries and tourism for providing jobs to the young generation.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation in his office on Thursday.

He said the cabinet members of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are playing effective role in solving the problems of the people and conveying the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to the masses.

The minister assured the delegation that the government is well aware of the problems of the people and for their redressal utilizing all the available resources.

He said that when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power, the economy of the country was in a distressed state. The two political parties took debt unnecessarily for their lavish life and did not spend much on the development of the country.

The government is paying interest in millions every year due to the bad policies & corruption of the previous governments, which is affecting the masses.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking unprecedented steps for stabilizing the economy of the country. He further said that the government is promoting picnic resorts and making efforts to provide facilities for the attraction of foreign tourists.

He said for this purpose the government has earmarked a huge amount in the budget. He said Pakistan is an agricultural country and government is using modern technology and techniques to fulfill the agricultural needs of the people and to promote agriculture.

He said the government is also taking benefit from the experience of those countries which have made progress in this field.

