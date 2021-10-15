Govt taking steps for providing subsidy on essential food items: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking steps for providing subsidy on essential items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking steps for providing subsidy on essential items.

The taxes on ghee products would be brought down in coming days to provide relief to common man, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government had given Rs 124 billion subsidy to Utility Stores so that the people could purchase edible items at affordable rates, he said.

Commenting on changing prices on electricity and gas, he said the last governments had made expensive agreements with foreign companies, and the people were facing trouble due to weak policies.

He said globally, there was an issue of price hike in different products. He said COVID-19, had also left bad impact on economy of the many countries.