UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps For Providing Subsidy On Essential Food Items: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:07 PM

Govt taking steps for providing subsidy on essential food items: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking steps for providing subsidy on essential items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking steps for providing subsidy on essential items.

The taxes on ghee products would be brought down in coming days to provide relief to common man, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government had given Rs 124 billion subsidy to Utility Stores so that the people could purchase edible items at affordable rates, he said.

Commenting on changing prices on electricity and gas, he said the last governments had made expensive agreements with foreign companies, and the people were facing trouble due to weak policies.

He said globally, there was an issue of price hike in different products. He said COVID-19, had also left bad impact on economy of the many countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Man Price Gas TV Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sierra Leone has celebrated its national day at Ex ..

Sierra Leone has celebrated its national day at Expo 2020 Dubai

24 minutes ago
 White House Says Looking Into US-Russia Naval Inci ..

White House Says Looking Into US-Russia Naval Incident in Sea of Japan

1 minute ago
 UN 'Extremely' Saddened By Murder of UK Conservati ..

UN 'Extremely' Saddened By Murder of UK Conservative Politician Amess - Spokespe ..

1 minute ago
 Balochistan's economy will boost development in Pa ..

Balochistan's economy will boost development in Pakistan: Governor Zahoor Agha

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 29; recover arms, ammunition

Police arrest 29; recover arms, ammunition

5 minutes ago
 Buzdar inaugurates Waqar un Nisa Women University

Buzdar inaugurates Waqar un Nisa Women University

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.