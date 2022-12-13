UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps For Provision Of Quality Education: Sardar Khetran

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Govt taking steps for provision of quality education: Sardar Khetran

Balochistan Minister of Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Tuesday said that provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was following the policy of higher and quality education.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister of Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Tuesday said that provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was following the policy of higher and quality education.

All available resources were being utilized for imparting quality education, he said this while interacting with the concerned officers and the public present during the inspection of the under-construction building of B, R, C College in Barkhan.

On this occasion, the minister said serving the masses, ensuring the provision of basic facilities and addressing issues of the public are top priorities of the government.

He said that according to the vision of chief minister, education-friendly policies were being formulated for the people and positive results were coming out as people were getting benefited.

Sardar Khetran said that Allah Almighty has enriched the province with natural resources and precious minerals in order to spend these resources on our people, the chief minister had started taking steps on a solid basis.

The minister said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to all sectors in the current situation so that public confidence on the current provincial government could be strengthened saying that the ongoing journey of development could be further accelerated.

Sardar Khetran said that we have pledged that we would take every step to develop all these institutions and individuals related to the education sector on the lines of the modern era, by which the people of the province to be provided with the best teaching and learning centers.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Barkhan All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

ICRC holds national summit on empowerment of women ..

ICRC holds national summit on empowerment of women with disabilities

4 minutes ago
 ADC chairs district out of 'School children Commit ..

ADC chairs district out of 'School children Committee' meeting

4 minutes ago
 NATO Sees No Indication Russia Readying to Use Nuc ..

NATO Sees No Indication Russia Readying to Use Nuclear Arsenal - US Envoy

4 minutes ago
 Art, sport & culture essential for a healthy socie ..

Art, sport & culture essential for a healthy society; Health Minister Syed Ehsan ..

4 minutes ago
 Belarusian Security Council Announces Snap Check o ..

Belarusian Security Council Announces Snap Check of Army's Readiness

14 minutes ago
 Punjab SH&ME dept to recruit more doctors, nurses

Punjab SH&ME dept to recruit more doctors, nurses

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.