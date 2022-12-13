Govt taking steps for provision of quality education: Sardar Khetran

Balochistan Minister of Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Tuesday said that provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was following the policy of higher and quality education.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister of Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Tuesday said that provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was following the policy of higher and quality education.

All available resources were being utilized for imparting quality education, he said this while interacting with the concerned officers and the public present during the inspection of the under-construction building of B, R, C College in Barkhan.

On this occasion, the minister said serving the masses, ensuring the provision of basic facilities and addressing issues of the public are top priorities of the government.

He said that according to the vision of chief minister, education-friendly policies were being formulated for the people and positive results were coming out as people were getting benefited.

Sardar Khetran said that Allah Almighty has enriched the province with natural resources and precious minerals in order to spend these resources on our people, the chief minister had started taking steps on a solid basis.

The minister said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to all sectors in the current situation so that public confidence on the current provincial government could be strengthened saying that the ongoing journey of development could be further accelerated.

Sardar Khetran said that we have pledged that we would take every step to develop all these institutions and individuals related to the education sector on the lines of the modern era, by which the people of the province to be provided with the best teaching and learning centers.