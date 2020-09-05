Govt taking steps for rehabilitation of flood affectees: Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that the provincial government using all its resources for the rehabilitation and relief of the flood-affected people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that the provincial government using all its resources for the rehabilitation and relief of the flood-affected people.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan personally visiting the affected areas and has directed all the district administrations to extend full support to the people in this situations.

He said this while visiting Ghorband, Alpori, Bisham, Ranyal and Kormang areas of district Shangla on Saturday.

The provincial minister said that besides providing immediate relief to the flood-affected people including Shangla and other parts of the province, work has also been started on survey and planning for permanent rehabilitation.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that he was told that many link roads were closed and bridges were damaged in Shangla that would be restored on priority basis.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is in Swat for the last several days and is reviewing the damages and flood affected areas including Chitral, Kohistan and Shangla.

Shaukat Yousafzai distributed relief items among the flood victims and handed over relief cheques to the heirs of two children who were killed in a house collapse incident in Balakot.

At the request of the people, Shaukat Yousafzai assured that he would talk to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to declare Shangla as a disaster district.

He on the occasion visited the houses of people and expressed condolence with the bereaved families.