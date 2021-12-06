Govt taking steps for revival of sports activities in country: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said that there was no lack of talent in the country and government under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking various practical steps for revival of sports activities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Sports Drive Programme is a much needed initiative to engage country's youth in healthy activities, he said at a Radio Pakistan's current affair programme.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's Sports Drive Programme is designed to hunt the local and unearthed talent in the country", he said.

He further said this initiative would encourage the youth to engage in healthy activities rather than indulging in nefarious pursuits like drugs.

The prime minister himself is an athlete and it was his vision to promote sports in the country, he said, adding that this programme will rejuvenate the golden era of Jhangir Khan when Pakistan was a hub of sports activities.