UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps For Revival Of Sports Activities In Country: Ali Muhammad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 10:00 AM

Govt taking steps for revival of sports activities in country: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said that there was no lack of talent in the country and government under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking various practical steps for revival of sports activities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Sports Drive Programme is a much needed initiative to engage country's youth in healthy activities, he said at a Radio Pakistan's current affair programme.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's Sports Drive Programme is designed to hunt the local and unearthed talent in the country", he said.

He further said this initiative would encourage the youth to engage in healthy activities rather than indulging in nefarious pursuits like drugs.

The prime minister himself is an athlete and it was his vision to promote sports in the country, he said, adding that this programme will rejuvenate the golden era of Jhangir Khan when Pakistan was a hub of sports activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Sports Drugs Hub Gold Government

Recent Stories

UAE Press: The Middle East needs digital medicine

UAE Press: The Middle East needs digital medicine

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2021

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 ..

Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai with ‘Smile Parade’ ..

8 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates contribution of its 30, ..

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates contribution of its 30,000-strong volunteer workforce ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minister

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.