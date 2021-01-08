Govt taking steps for safety, security of citizen, uplift of Balochistan: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Thursday said that incumbent government was taking all possible steps for security of citizen and uplift of Balochistan region. In an interview with a private television channel, he said the Prime Minister would visit Balochistan for removing grievances of Hazara community. The PM, he said was well aware of the problem of the masses living in less developed part of the country. He further stated that a huge financial package had already been announced for alleviation of poverty and unemployment. He said in the past, no regime could make remedial measures for the people of Balochistan. Commenting on killing of workers of Hazara community, he said that anti-state elements were trying to halt China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and other economic activity in Pakistan.

The minister said that a group of disgruntled persons funded by enemy country India had always been active to sabotage peace in Balochistan region. He said Pakistan had suffered a lot due to terrorism. In reply to a question, Asad Umer said that Indian rulers had a policy to create unrest in Pakistan. To another question about visit of PM, he said the Prime Minister had visited many times to Balochistan and expressed solidarity with the Hazara community. He assured that Premier would travel to Quetta to look into the matter of the Hazara Community.