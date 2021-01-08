UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps For Safety, Security Of Citizen, Uplift Of Balochistan: Asad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Govt taking steps for safety, security of citizen, uplift of Balochistan: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Thursday said that incumbent government was taking all possible steps for security of citizen and uplift of Balochistan region. In an interview with a private television channel, he said the Prime Minister would visit Balochistan for removing grievances of Hazara community. The PM, he said was well aware of the problem of the masses living in less developed part of the country. He further stated that a huge financial package had already been announced for alleviation of poverty and unemployment. He said in the past, no regime could make remedial measures for the people of Balochistan. Commenting on killing of workers of Hazara community, he said that anti-state elements were trying to halt China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and other economic activity in Pakistan.

The minister said that a group of disgruntled persons funded by enemy country India had always been active to sabotage peace in Balochistan region. He said Pakistan had suffered a lot due to terrorism. In reply to a question, Asad Umer said that Indian rulers had a policy to create unrest in Pakistan. To another question about visit of PM, he said the Prime Minister had visited many times to Balochistan and expressed solidarity with the Hazara community. He assured that Premier would travel to Quetta to look into the matter of the Hazara Community.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Visit CPEC TV All Government Hazara Community

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

23 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

38 minutes ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

38 minutes ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

38 minutes ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

38 minutes ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.