Govt taking steps for South Punjab uplift: Ahmad Ali Darishak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly Ahmad Ali Darishak from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday extended congratulation to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for presenting a public friendly budget for financial year 2021-22.

He was addressing the current budget session which started with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee in the chair.

He said that previous leaders had just raised hollow slogans and did nothing for development of South Punjab but Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken practical steps for uplift of South Punjab as he announced to give status of Tehsil to Koh-e-Suleman's far flung area.

He said that a lot work was in progress in Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority, adding that past rulers had cut down the budget of South Punjab and spent such amount for projects like Orange Line Train but the PTI government had not made any cut in operational expenses of Orange Line Train project and also released funds for it.

He said that the chief minister Punjab had established solar system board in all far flung areas so that provision of clean drinking water could be ensured, adding that PTI government had put the province on way to development and prosperity.

Speaking at floor of the house, MPA Seemabia Tahir said that the comprehensive policies of the government had started yielding positive results, adding that the government had overcome major challenges.

She said the PML-N leaders had given nothing but wasted the resources of the country.

She said that foundation stone of Kohesar University and Baba Guru Nanak University was laid by the present government, adding that the government had also reserved two billion rupees for Attock University and one billion rupees for Hafizabad University.

Efforts were also being made to impart modern training to the youth so that they could compete at all level as the youth were an asset of the country.

Later, on completion of proceedings, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee adjourned the session till Tuesday (June 29, 2021) at 2 pm.