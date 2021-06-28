UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps For South Punjab Uplift: Ahmad Ali Darishak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:39 PM

Govt taking steps for South Punjab uplift: Ahmad Ali Darishak

Member of Provincial Assembly Ahmad Ali Darishak from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday extended congratulation to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for presenting a public friendly budget for financial year 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly Ahmad Ali Darishak from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday extended congratulation to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for presenting a public friendly budget for financial year 2021-22.

He was addressing the current budget session which started with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee in the chair.

He said that previous leaders had just raised hollow slogans and did nothing for development of South Punjab but Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken practical steps for uplift of South Punjab as he announced to give status of Tehsil to Koh-e-Suleman's far flung area.

He said that a lot work was in progress in Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority, adding that past rulers had cut down the budget of South Punjab and spent such amount for projects like Orange Line Train but the PTI government had not made any cut in operational expenses of Orange Line Train project and also released funds for it.

He said that the chief minister Punjab had established solar system board in all far flung areas so that provision of clean drinking water could be ensured, adding that PTI government had put the province on way to development and prosperity.

Speaking at floor of the house, MPA Seemabia Tahir said that the comprehensive policies of the government had started yielding positive results, adding that the government had overcome major challenges.

She said the PML-N leaders had given nothing but wasted the resources of the country.

She said that foundation stone of Kohesar University and Baba Guru Nanak University was laid by the present government, adding that the government had also reserved two billion rupees for Attock University and one billion rupees for Hafizabad University.

Efforts were also being made to impart modern training to the youth so that they could compete at all level as the youth were an asset of the country.

Later, on completion of proceedings, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee adjourned the session till Tuesday (June 29, 2021) at 2 pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Budget Provincial Assembly Orange Progress Hafizabad Attock June All From Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Discusses Ethiopian Dam Issue With ..

36 seconds ago

France bans glue trapping of birds after EU court ..

39 seconds ago

Somalia jihadist attack death toll tops 20

41 seconds ago

Biden Ordered Airstrikes on Iran-Backed Militia to ..

6 minutes ago

Spanish Court Quashes Last-Minute Bid to Reverse P ..

6 minutes ago

TII’s Secure Systems Research Centre collaborate ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.