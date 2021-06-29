Govt taking steps for speedy completion of projects: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah on Tuesday said that public representatives and government officers were taking concrete steps for speedy completion of development projects and solution of problems facing the common man.

He expressed these views while meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) workers at his office on Tuesday.

The minister said the government's vision was to enhance the professional services in education, health and social sectors, adding that allied departments and officers were given task in this regard.

He said the incumbent government's agenda was to provide employment opportunity to people and reduce inflation besides enhancing the living standard of people by completing development projects timely with transparency.

Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan said the government was taking special measures for development of backward and neglected areas which were over looked in the past and ensuring basic needs of people.