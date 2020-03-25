UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps For Stopping Spread Of Coronavirus: Ali Muhammad Khan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:16 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the government was taking steps to control the spread of corona virus and ready to hear the recommendations of the opposition parties for stopping the spread of coronavirus in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the government was taking steps to control the spread of corona virus and ready to hear the recommendations of the opposition parties for stopping the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that It was time to take unified stance to overcome the situation of corona virus and urged the opposition parties they should avoid doing politics for point scoring on the sensitive issue corona.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also announced huge economic relief package to support the people financially in wake of coronavirus challenges.

