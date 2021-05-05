Govt taking steps for tackling COVID-19 in Balochistan: DC Awaran

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Wednesday said provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister was striving to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for controlling the spread of coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Wednesday said provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister was striving to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for controlling the spread of coronavirus.

He expressed these views while talking to official at the DC office saying the third wave of coronavirus is extremely dangerous while the provincial government is taking steps to prevent it by ensuring implementation of SOPs.

DC said that people should ensure implementation of government measures on Corona's SOPs so that we could ensure the safety of our lives and the lives of our other loved ones.

He said the government was taking all steps to prevent this dangerous epidemic virus in the province and there is a need for entire concerned agencies and whole sections including schools of thought to work together to deal effectively with the situation of the virus.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran directed the officers to ensure the provision of oxygen in the hospital, availability of beds for provision of best treatment facilities to patients.

He said that Levies and police should also work together to encourage people to wear masks on entrances and exits points of markets, centers, office and other areas.

He said that the people should be made aware of the precautionary measures to be taken for preventing the spread of the virus and to ensure that the people wear masks in the shops.

He said we could defeat the virus by following the SOPs because the good health systems of the developed countries have failed, the only solution is to implement SOPs.

He said action would be taken against those people involved in violation of SOPs saying that no compromise would be made in this regard.