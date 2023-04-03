Govt taking steps for the development of merged districts: Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi said that the provincial government was taking steps for the rapid development of the merged districts to uplift the living standard of the tribal people.

He expressed these views while talking to tribal elites during his visit to Khyber district. The area people apprised the minister about their problems and also assured him of their full cooperation in implementing the government policies.

Haji Manzoor Afridi said that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, has rightly termed the tribal people as the sword arms of Pakistan, because on the one hand, the patriotism and bravery of the tribal people are beyond doubt, while on the other hand, they are naturally the protectors of the geographical borders of the country.

The minister assured that like other merged districts, the people of Khyber will also be benefited from the development and welfare schemes of the provincial and Federal governments. He also assured to resolve the problems and issues presented by the tribal people on a priority basis.