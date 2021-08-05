UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps For Transgender Community: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 07:40 PM

Govt taking steps for transgender community: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Thursday said the Punjab government had taken measures to protect social rights of the transgender community in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here to discuss facilities for the transgender community.

Augustine said the draft of the Eunuch Rights Act would soon be presented to the cabinet for approval.

He added that working groups had been formed in the community while promoting peace, religious harmonyand tolerance was priority of the government.

