Govt taking steps for uplift of Mines & Mineral sector to strengthen economy of province: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said, Allah Almighty has blessed the province with immense mineral wealth and resources which would be utilized in a proper way to put the province on path of development and prosperity.

He said mineral resources are considered as a sign of good fortune for the development of any region saying there are vast investment opportunities in Balochistan in the sectors of minerals, fisheries, oil and gas.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a seminar on the establishment of a metal park in Balochistan jointly organized by the Department of Mines and Mineral Development and the Government of Balochistan.

The seminar was attended by Provincial Minister Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Provincial Adviser Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri, Parliamentary Secretary Mines and Mineral Mir Sikandar Ali Umrani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Secretary Minerals Syed Zafar Ali Bukhari, Chairman MCC Resource Development Company MRDL He Xuping, Investors, Chief Executives of various companies, Mine Owners and others.

Jam Kamal said that government was taking steps under a comprehensive strategy for the development of Mines and Mineral sector which was important department for uplifting of the province.

He said we are listening only talks about coastal and resources for several years but both sectors were ignored badly in past regimes adding that nations that care about the coastal and resources have always seen prosperity and today those countries are among the developed states.

Countries which made their resources controversial, situation there was deteriorating, he said adding Pakistan, especially Balochistan, is such a area where all kinds of minerals were available.

"We should not wait for time and to take advantage of these resources, we have to take concrete steps and use this blessing of Allah Almighty for the development of the nation and the country", he mentioned.

The CM further said investors in the mineral sector have always been welcomed in Balochistan and the government was taking steps to protect local and foreign investors in order to develop the mineral sector for interest of the province.

He said the government has jointly included several projects in the annual development program of which the establishment of Metal Park is a very important project adding the completion of which would revolutionize the mining sector.

He said for the first time in the province plans for construction of mineral complexes including royalty automation, setting up of chemical testing laboratory and geo data are being implemented.

Jam Kamal Khan maintained two companies have also been set up for exploitation of minerals including utilization of natural resources of Balochistan and with the help of local mine owners.

He said Mineral sector was crucial for economic development of the area saying the major countries of the world are facing the problem of water scarcity today, we have running out of water reserves.

He noted we have to take steps to save ground water, we are using our future water fast, and the groundwater level has dropped from 1,200 to 1,300 feet.

Similarly, there is an urgent need to maintain groundwater levels, so we need to focus on the mineral sector, he added saying special attention has to be paid because now the source of livelihood here was minerals.

He said we have to think seriously that development is not possible unless we develop the potential areas of the province adding the government would take all possible steps to support all stakeholders in this sector.

The seminar participants were addressed by Parliamentary Secretary for Minerals Mir Sikandar Ali Umrani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Chairman Chinese Company and Secretary Minerals Syed Zafar Ali Bukhari and other speakers.

Earlier, Chief Minister also inaugurated Automation Project of Mines and Mineral Department.