UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps For Welfare Of Disabled Persons: Dr Sania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 10:38 PM

Govt taking steps for welfare of disabled persons: Dr Sania

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Dr. Sania Nishtar Saturday said the government was taking various initiatives for the welfare and development of disabled persons with an aim to improve their living standard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Dr. Sania Nishtar Saturday said the government was taking various initiatives for the welfare and development of disabled persons with an aim to improve their living standard.

Talking to ptv news, she said the government was moving ahead with a focus to protect and ensure the fundamental rights of special persons and that many steps were underway for poverty alleviation.

She said the government had also announced "Sehat Sahulat programme" and "Insaf card policy" for the special persons of the country, besides 2 percent quota in jobs and Prime Minister's Housing Scheme.

Dr Sania said the prime minister has given special instructions for uplift of downtrodden segments of society under "Ahsas" programme which was ensuring social protection of 10 million people, including provision of employment to 3.8 million people, issuing of 10 million "Insaf Cards" for health coverage, five million scholarships for students and granting of loans to 6 million women for their economic empowerment.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Women Government Million PTV Jobs Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Family, friends can help quit smoking with support ..

24 seconds ago

PTI govt to present its yearly performance report ..

28 seconds ago

Sudan's TMC Says Deal With Opposition Opening Cons ..

2 minutes ago

Belgians visiting GB valleys call Pakistan amazing ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of BNP leader Nawab ..

2 minutes ago

Parliamentary Secretary on Environment calls on Ch ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.