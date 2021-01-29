UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Taking Steps For Welfare Of Lawyers Fraternity: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Govt. taking steps for welfare of lawyers fraternity: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Muhammad Khan Friday said that government is taking result oriented steps for the welfare of lawyers' community and to resolve their problems.

He was talking to delegations of Tehsil Bar Associations of Banda Daud Shah and Takht-e-Nasati led by President Insaf Lawyers Forum district Karak, Khalid Riaz.

The minister stressed upon lawyer fraternity to work for the supremacy of justice and said that their significance could not be undermined in existing judicial setup.

He said that government believes in supremacy of merit, transparency and justice adding the dedication and professionalism are indispensable for supremacy of law and justice in the society.

He also handed over cheques worth Rs. 500,000 each to Bar Associations of Takhat-e-Nasrati and Banda Daud Shah.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lawyers Karak Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

2 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

15 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

25 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

55 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

56 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.