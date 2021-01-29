Govt. taking steps for welfare of lawyers fraternity: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Muhammad Khan Friday said that government is taking result oriented steps for the welfare of lawyers' community and to resolve their problems.

He was talking to delegations of Tehsil Bar Associations of Banda Daud Shah and Takht-e-Nasati led by President Insaf Lawyers Forum district Karak, Khalid Riaz.

The minister stressed upon lawyer fraternity to work for the supremacy of justice and said that their significance could not be undermined in existing judicial setup.

He said that government believes in supremacy of merit, transparency and justice adding the dedication and professionalism are indispensable for supremacy of law and justice in the society.

He also handed over cheques worth Rs. 500,000 each to Bar Associations of Takhat-e-Nasrati and Banda Daud Shah.