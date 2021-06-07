'Govt taking steps for welfare of people'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The PTI government is taking effective steps for welfare and betterment of people to raise their living standard.

These views were expressed by MNA Ch Muhammad Asim Nazir while talking to notables of the constituency NA-101 and reviewing ongoing development projects.

He said development schemes were being completed and special focus was on lessdeveloped areas, adding that the government was utilizing all its resources for resolvingbasic issues of people.