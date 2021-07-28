UrduPoint.com
'Govt Taking Steps For Welfare Of People' : Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Chairman Chaudhry Latif Nazar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:31 PM

'Govt taking steps for welfare of people' : Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Chairman Chaudhry Latif Nazar

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking effective measures to raise living standard of people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking effective measures to raise living standard of people.

This was said by Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Chairman Chaudhry Latif Nazar while talking to a delegation of civil society at the FDA Complex here on Wednesday.

He said the government was providing economic relief to the poor through Ehsaas programme, adding that the government had introduced reforms in departments for the solution of problems.

He said a number of development projects, including construction of roads, provision of clean water, sewerage facilities, up-gradation of dispensaries and schools, were being completed.

Later on, MPA Latif Nazar also listened to problems of people and assured them that their issueswere being addressed on a priority basis.

