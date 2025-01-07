Govt Taking Steps For Welfare Of People: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Usher & Zakat Rana Munawar Ghous Khan has said the
incumbent government under the supervision of the chief minister is taking measures
for welfare of people.
Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said the government was utilizing all possible resources for
betterment of the masses, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did nothing for the masses
and did not fulfill any promise regarding welfare of people.
He said when the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) came to power it had brought about a
revolution in all sectors, including the agriculture,after launching comprehensive policies.
