Govt taking steps for welfare of people: Tasneem Qureshi

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tasneem Ahmed Queshi on Saturday said the incumbent government was taking solid steps to provide the maximum relief to the people.

The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) did nothing for welfare of the masses, he added while talking to APP.

He said the PTI took big loans from different international forums, including the International Monitory Funds (IMF), but it did not spend amount for betterment of the masses.

Tasneem Qureshi said the Federal government was utilizing all possible resources to provide facilities to flood-hit victims as floods had destroyed infrastructure on a large scale.

He said the country was facing severe effects of climate change and global warming, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilwal Bhutto Zardari effectively highlighted the issue of climate change and its effects on Pakistan during their recent visits to different countries.

He said Sargodha was playing its key role for providing the best oranges to world andPakistan imported its high quality oranges to America, Canada, China, Newzeland and England,adding that the federal government was taking effective measures for farmers as well.