Govt taking steps for welfare of people: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that the PTI government was fulfilling all its promises and commitments made with the people.

Addressing a pubic meeting here on Sunday, he said the government was also making hectic efforts to raise the living standard of people by ensuring early and smooth provision of basic facilities to them.

Usman Dar added that people were now feeling a change and betterment in every sphere of life as they were getting the maximum relief through economic policies of thegovernment.