UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps For Welfare Of People: Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

Govt taking steps for welfare of people: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that the PTI government was fulfilling all its promises and commitments made with the people.

Addressing a pubic meeting here on Sunday, he said the government was also making hectic efforts to raise the living standard of people by ensuring early and smooth provision of basic facilities to them.

Usman Dar added that people were now feeling a change and betterment in every sphere of life as they were getting the maximum relief through economic policies of thegovernment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD remains UAE’s top banking brand, va ..

15 minutes ago

FNC to hold session focused on biosafety, GMOs, an ..

30 minutes ago

Emaar Malls closes 2019 with 5% growth in revenue

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Albanian Prime Minister

2 hours ago

Kauffman Fellowship Summit kicks off tomorrow in D ..

2 hours ago

King of Bahrain receives UAE Minister of State for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.