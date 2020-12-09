'Govt taking steps for welfare of youth'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq has said the PTI government has initiated various projects for welfare of the youth.

Addressing a seminar on 'Role of Youth & National Policy' held at a local hotel under the aegis of PTI Youth Force here on Wednesday, the advisor said the youth was an asset of the country and they would be provided all possible opportunities so that they could play their role in national and economic development.

He said the present government was taking measures to brush up their abilities and it had also started different programmes for welfare of the youth.