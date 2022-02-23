UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps For Welfare Of Youth: Ali Muhammad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said the government was making the best efforts for welfare of the youth as well as brush up their capabilities.

He was talking to the media after addressing a session on 'Future Youth Leaders and brainstorming' organized under the aegis of The Platform Co-Innovation Space at Koh-e-Noor Plaza here.

He said: "Our youth is blessed with the best quality of head and heart and can play a vital role for prosperity and progress of the country." He said the previous government failed to provide the youth a conducive environment and they could not contribute their role in the overall progress of the country.

He said that the youth had innovative and unique ideas, therefore, the PTI government decided to provide them easy loans so that they could start their own businesses by using their abilities and capabilities.

The government also launched Kamyab Jawan program under which Rs16 billion were allocated to provide interest-free loans to the youth and they should avail from this facility, he added.

Responding to a question, he said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term and it would also emerge a victorious in the next general elections.

He said the PTI government had no threat from the opposition. "Prime Minister Imran Khan is a sincere and honest leader. He is not afraid of any opposition leader," he added.

