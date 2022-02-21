UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps For Women Empowerment: Mazari

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Govt taking steps for women empowerment: Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking steps to empower women segment of society.

The government had made legislation to protect the rights of the women in the country, she said while talking to a private television channel.

There is no harm to launch 'Aurat March' for highlighting the genuine issues of women gender, she said. Every year, she said, a large number of people belonging to different school of thoughts had been participating in the march.

The women, she said, had full right to raise their genuine problems at proper forum.

