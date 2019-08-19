UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps Make Pakistan Social Welfare State: Dr Sania

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:39 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Dr Sania Nishtar has said measures were being taken to make Pakistan a social welfare state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Dr Sania Nishtar has said measures were being taken to make Pakistan a social welfare state.

Talking to ptv news, she said the government was focusing to protect and ensure the fundamental rights to the downtrodden people and many steps had been taken for poverty alleviation.

The PakistanTereek-e-eInsaf (PTI) government focused on short-term goals in its first year like poverty alleviation and provision of jobs to people, she added.

Dr Sania said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, many steps were being taken for the empowerment of women, adding that a policy would be finalized soon to achieve targets for the next four years.

