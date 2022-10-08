Govt taking steps on emergency basis to provide relief to masses: Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and central leader of Pakistan People Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Saturday that the incumbent government was taking steps on an emergency basis for the welfare of masses.

He was addressing a meeting at the residence of Syed Nasiruddin Gardezi at Bingalwala. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani remarked that Rupee was being strengthened against Dollar.

It will surely help reduce inflation and facilitate masses, he observed. Gilani criticized PTI chairman Imran Khan and stated that Imran Khan wanted to harm the economy by bringing political instability in the country. PTI has nothing to present before the masses. However, PPP is contesting by-elections in NA-157 on the basis of its performance. On this occasion, the residents of Bingalwala announced to support Syed Ali Musa Gillani in bye elections. Ex MPA Malik Arshid Raan, Akhtar Khan Baloch and many other workers of PDM were also present.