Govt taking steps overcome drinking water shortage in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that the provincial government was taking vigorous steps to meet the shortage of clean drinking water in Kohat district.

In this context, he specifically mentioned an important project completed to solve the problem of drinking water shortage in Shakardara Urban, Shakardara Rural, and Rahmanabad areas of Shakardara, Tehsil Lachi.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Law Minister said that under this project, 15 modern solar tube-wells, 37 solar pumps, 61.

7 km rising mains, 154 km distribution system, 4 storage stations and 6 pumping stations had been established. Due to this modern system, clean drinking water had been provided to more than 50 thousand people of the local population, he added.

Meanwhile, the Law Minister also visited Dhoda Sharif Kohat and inspected the ongoing work on Dhoda Sharif Paya Lift Irrigation Scheme and gave necessary instructions to the authorities concerned.

Aftab Alam strictly directed the contractor to speed up the work on Paya Lift Irrigation so that the people can get benefit from its fruits as soon as possible.