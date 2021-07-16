Govt taking steps to address issue of circular debt: Aliya Hamza Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Textile and Commerce Aliya Hamza Malik on Friday informed the National Assembly informed that the government was taking steps to address the issue of circular debt.

During question hour session, she said that the government was entering into cheaper agreements with the independent power producers (IPPs).

She said the government has reduced line losses and significantly enhanced the recoveries. She said that due to steps taken by the government transmission and distribution losses had also declined.

She said that relief of Rs 50.69 billion was provided on account of payment of electricity bills of small and medium enterprises after the breakout of COVID-19.

She said that the relief of Rs 23.2 billion was given to consumer for the payment in installment and deferment of payment.