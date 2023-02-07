UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Boost Chemical Industry : Tasneem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government was taking numerous initiatives to revive the chemical industry besides strengthening the national economy.

He was addressing the Pakistan Chemical Expo-2023 organised by the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) at the Expo Centre here on Tuesday.

The SAPM said the main focus of the government was to improve exports and chemical manufactures was the key partners in this regard, adding that the industry was increasing by each passing day.

Providing pleasant environment to the industrial sector was among top priorities of the government, he said and added that it was time to save the state by putting politics aside.

He said that the government was striving to steer the country out of crisis.

The SAPM said Chemical Expo-2023 was providing business opportunities to manufacturers besides enhancing economy of the country's chemical industry and its related businesses.

Tasneem Qureshi said that such exhibitions were the indicators that the country was on the path to development and progress.

He assured of his full support to manufacturers for resolving their problems and issues.

Earlier, the SAPM also visited various stalls and desks set up at the expo by the various chemical manufacturers companies of the country.

The expo was organised to maintain good business relations among the PCMA members andstakeholders in public and to attract new investment besides promoting chemical exports.

