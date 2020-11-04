UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Boost Economy: TDAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Govt taking steps to boost economy: TDAP

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi has said effective and positive trade and economical policies were resulting in boosting the national economy besides putting the country on the path to economic stability.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of exporters held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday. SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Senior Vice President (SVP) Khurram Aslam Butt, Vice President Ansar Aziz Puri and business community also attended the meeting.

The secretary TDAP said the government was making efforts to increase trade activities besides helping exporters to explore and capture new international trade markets.

He said exporters had a great potential to tap the untapped international trade markets by exporting their diversified traditional and non traditional export products as well.

He said:" We will arrange the first virtual exhibition in the mid of January 2021 after then we will continue to hold exhibitions in different sectors (textile, sports, surgical).

He said:" We will also support exporters in creating their digital graphical content".

He said the TDAP and ministry of commerce were working on Look Africa policy and in this regard Investment and Trade Conference will be held in Nigeria in May 20201.

He said:" We are organizing Webinar series in which we are arranging sectors specific B2B meetings.

On this Occasion, President SCCI Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said Sialkot was an economic hub and totally export-oriented city where 99 per cent products produced that were exported to various parts of the globe.

The SCCI president said industries were globally known for its quality products, unique export culture and for manufacturing value-added goods like leather products, sports goods, surgical instruments, gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms and accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware, etc.

