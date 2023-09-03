Govt taking steps to boost foreign investment in tourism industry: minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah Sunday said that his government was taking significant steps to enhance foreign investment for the tourism industry and boost investors' confidence to explore the tourism potential of Pakistan which will promote the soft image of the country at the international level.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that efforts are being made to promote and showcase Pakistan's rich tourism heritage at all international forums with the active participation of public-private stakeholders.

He said that the foundation stone of the first theme park in Skardu will be laid soon.

The Minister Tourism said that all possible measures will be taken to provide the best ever facilities to tourists, adding that the tourism sector will actively promote to strengthen the national economy and lead the country to progress and prosperity.

Minister said the growth of the travel industry must also benefit local communities and create an environment while enhancing the tourist ecosystem.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan has great potential to attract a huge number of foreign tourists and expatriate Pakistanis to explore and witness the country's culture, ecotourism and religious tourism.