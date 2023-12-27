Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps To Boost Foreign Investment In IT Sector : PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Govt taking steps to boost foreign investment in IT sector : PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said the government was taking steps to boost foreign investment in the Information Technology sector.

"In this regard, positive progress has already been made," the prime minister said while chairing the 5th meeting of board of Governors of Special Technology Zones Authority.

In a bid to promote and develop IT sector in the country, he directed the authorities concerned to chalk out necessary policies to attract international IT experts in Pakistan.

PM Kakar highlighted that the Information Technology sector could play a vital role in strengthening the country's economy as Pakistan had huge potential in this sector.

During the meeting, various matters linked to the Special Technology Zones Authority, came under discussion.

The meeting endorsed the decisions, concluded during the 4th meeting of the Board of Governors of Special Technology Authority.

It approved the re-structuring of the finance, audit and technical committees of the Board of Governors of the Authority.

Furthermore, the meeting also approved the presentation of drafts of the Authority's licensing framework, procedures and regulations before the technical committee.

Federal Secretaries of Cabinet, Finance, Information Technology, Science and Technology, Chief Secretaries of all the provinces and other Board members, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Progress All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elect ..

Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elections

2 hours ago
 Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response t ..

Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response to Australia's 318 runs

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted re ..

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

2 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

7 hours ago
UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

16 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

16 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

16 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

16 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

16 hours ago
 Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan