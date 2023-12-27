Govt taking steps to boost foreign investment in IT sector : PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said the government was taking steps to boost foreign investment in the Information Technology sector.

"In this regard, positive progress has already been made," the prime minister said while chairing the 5th meeting of board of Governors of Special Technology Zones Authority.

In a bid to promote and develop IT sector in the country, he directed the authorities concerned to chalk out necessary policies to attract international IT experts in Pakistan.

PM Kakar highlighted that the Information Technology sector could play a vital role in strengthening the country's economy as Pakistan had huge potential in this sector.

During the meeting, various matters linked to the Special Technology Zones Authority, came under discussion.

The meeting endorsed the decisions, concluded during the 4th meeting of the Board of Governors of Special Technology Authority.

It approved the re-structuring of the finance, audit and technical committees of the Board of Governors of the Authority.

Furthermore, the meeting also approved the presentation of drafts of the Authority's licensing framework, procedures and regulations before the technical committee.

Federal Secretaries of Cabinet, Finance, Information Technology, Science and Technology, Chief Secretaries of all the provinces and other Board members, attended the meeting.