UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps To Bring Down Inflation: Kanwal Shauzab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:53 PM

Govt taking steps to bring down inflation: Kanwal Shauzab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that incumbent government being taken serious steps to control inflation and taking action against sugar mafia for accountable and unmask all mafias involve these practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that incumbent government being taken serious steps to control inflation and taking action against sugar mafia for accountable and unmask all mafias involve these practices.

Talking to a private news channel, MNA said that PTI government would take all mafias in the country one by one and everyone will be held accountable, no matter how rich or politically powerful.

Kanwal has reassured the nation that the Prime minister Imran Khan will soon fulfill his promise to take all mafias to its logical end and no one be spared anymore.

She accused that mafia were trying to foil the reforms initiated by Prime minister Imran Khan but they would be failed in their nefarious designsReplying a Question about Sajjad Mustafa Bajwa, She rejected his baseless allegation and said there should be a reform against those people who was dismissed with their duties and leaking sensitive information and now he blaming government.

To another Query, she said political differences must be cast aside,if we wish to leave a stable Pakistan for our future generations, adding, GB elections was the historic victory of PTI and results of elections showed the confidence of masses for Prime minister Imran Khan who had a clear vision to serve the common people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf All Government

Recent Stories

SHC orders provision of security to Bilawal Bhutto ..

13 minutes ago

Balochistan govt announces to impose “smart lock ..

25 minutes ago

Russia Registers 20,985 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

23 minutes ago

NTUF invites applications for Ehsaas scholarship p ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.