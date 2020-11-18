Govt taking steps to bring down inflation: Kanwal Shauzab

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that incumbent government being taken serious steps to control inflation and taking action against sugar mafia for accountable and unmask all mafias involve these practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that incumbent government being taken serious steps to control inflation and taking action against sugar mafia for accountable and unmask all mafias involve these practices.

Talking to a private news channel, MNA said that PTI government would take all mafias in the country one by one and everyone will be held accountable, no matter how rich or politically powerful.

Kanwal has reassured the nation that the Prime minister Imran Khan will soon fulfill his promise to take all mafias to its logical end and no one be spared anymore.

She accused that mafia were trying to foil the reforms initiated by Prime minister Imran Khan but they would be failed in their nefarious designsReplying a Question about Sajjad Mustafa Bajwa, She rejected his baseless allegation and said there should be a reform against those people who was dismissed with their duties and leaking sensitive information and now he blaming government.

To another Query, she said political differences must be cast aside,if we wish to leave a stable Pakistan for our future generations, adding, GB elections was the historic victory of PTI and results of elections showed the confidence of masses for Prime minister Imran Khan who had a clear vision to serve the common people.