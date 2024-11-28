Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps To Bring Economic Prosperity For People: Federal Minister For Industries And Production Rana Tanveer Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity for people: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that government is taking concrete steps to bring economic prosperity for the people of Pakistan. Prime Minister’s economic team is making all out efforts to increase exports, and bring improvement in every sector without delay, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that government is taking concrete steps to bring economic prosperity for the people of Pakistan. Prime Minister’s economic team is making all out efforts to increase exports, and bring improvement in every sector without delay, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Stock Exchange has made record today, he said adding that industries are starting producing results due to serious measures of the incumbent government.

Commenting on political instability after protest demonstration of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that PTI leadership has been playing a negative role since 2014 and the people of this country had to face economic turmoil due to weak policies of the last regime of PTI.

PTI leadership should change the stubborn attitude and come forward for playing parliamentary role for the development and welfare of Pakistan. politics of agitation and chaos would not be successful in this country, he said adding that PTI leaders still have time to change behaviour.

In reply to a question about recent Belarussian state delegation visit to Pakistan, he said both sides have shown keen interest to increase trade and business volume in different sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Stock Exchange Exports Business Visit TV All Government

Recent Stories

Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs

Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs

58 seconds ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in ..

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case

42 minutes ago
 PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably fa ..

PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably failed after people kept distanc ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various s ..

Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various sectors to improve citizen's li ..

39 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public ..

Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public School and University College

39 minutes ago
 Hajj 2025: All designated banks to remain open on ..

Hajj 2025: All designated banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday to facilitate ..

36 seconds ago
Si River nurtures confucian culture in China's Sha ..

Si River nurtures confucian culture in China's Shandong Province

39 minutes ago
 Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terroris ..

Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terrorism case

39 minutes ago
 PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Isra ..

PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

43 minutes ago
 Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in ..

Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh

43 minutes ago
 RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitiza ..

RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization

43 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of ..

PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan