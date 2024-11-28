Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity for people: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that government is taking concrete steps to bring economic prosperity for the people of Pakistan. Prime Minister’s economic team is making all out efforts to increase exports, and bring improvement in every sector without delay, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that government is taking concrete steps to bring economic prosperity for the people of Pakistan. Prime Minister’s economic team is making all out efforts to increase exports, and bring improvement in every sector without delay, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Stock Exchange has made record today, he said adding that industries are starting producing results due to serious measures of the incumbent government.

Commenting on political instability after protest demonstration of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that PTI leadership has been playing a negative role since 2014 and the people of this country had to face economic turmoil due to weak policies of the last regime of PTI.

PTI leadership should change the stubborn attitude and come forward for playing parliamentary role for the development and welfare of Pakistan. politics of agitation and chaos would not be successful in this country, he said adding that PTI leaders still have time to change behaviour.

In reply to a question about recent Belarussian state delegation visit to Pakistan, he said both sides have shown keen interest to increase trade and business volume in different sectors.