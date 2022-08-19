UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Bring Higher Education Sector At Par With Int'l Standards: PM

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Govt taking steps to bring higher education sector at par with int'l standards: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the government was taking measures to reform the higher education sector and bring it at par with the international standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the government was taking measures to reform the higher education sector and bring it at par with the international standards.

The government's priority was to modernize the Information Technology (IT) sector and provide ease to the young generation to get training in IT services, he added.

The prime minister was talking to Quintin McKellar, Vice Chancellor of the Hertfordshire University, England, who called on him here.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present in the meeting, which discussed in detail the matters regarding the higher education sector in Pakistan.

The prime minister said the government was going to restart the programme of providing laptops to the youth to help them get IT skills.

He further said that the provision of equal opportunities in higher education was the government's foremost priority.

The prime minister said there existed vast opportunities of cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom in the area of education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Education Maryam Aurangzeb Young United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

Funeral prayer of TA Mehmood Ahmad held

Funeral prayer of TA Mehmood Ahmad held

28 seconds ago
 Scholz Visit to Canada to Focus on Short Term Ener ..

Scholz Visit to Canada to Focus on Short Term Energy Pressures - Trudeau

29 seconds ago
 Pak -Customs foils attempt to clear banned items w ..

Pak -Customs foils attempt to clear banned items worth Rs.453 millions

31 seconds ago
 Biden to headline anti-extremism conference

Biden to headline anti-extremism conference

21 minutes ago
 US Approves Kiev Targeting Crimea With HIMARS, Say ..

US Approves Kiev Targeting Crimea With HIMARS, Says It's Part of Ukraine

21 minutes ago
 New US Military Aid Package for Ukraine Includes 5 ..

New US Military Aid Package for Ukraine Includes 50 Armored Humvees - Pentagon O ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.