ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the government was taking measures to reform the higher education sector and bring it at par with the international standards.

The government's priority was to modernize the Information Technology (IT) sector and provide ease to the young generation to get training in IT services, he added.

The prime minister was talking to Quintin McKellar, Vice Chancellor of the Hertfordshire University, England, who called on him here.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present in the meeting, which discussed in detail the matters regarding the higher education sector in Pakistan.

The prime minister said the government was going to restart the programme of providing laptops to the youth to help them get IT skills.

He further said that the provision of equal opportunities in higher education was the government's foremost priority.

The prime minister said there existed vast opportunities of cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom in the area of education.