Govt Taking Steps To Bring Inflation Down: Fawad

Sun 15th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the government had taken practical steps to bring down the inflation to provide relief to the common man.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prices of edible items had been declined to a great extent due to the mechanism devised by the incumbent government.

The minister said coronavirus pandemic badly affected the national economy due to that the country was facing inflation and price hike issues, but the government was taking all-out efforts to address the issues.

