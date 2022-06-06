UrduPoint.com

Govt. Taking Steps To Complete 3200 Megawatts Projects: NA Told

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 06:57 PM

State Minister for Energy Muhammad Hashim Notezai on Monday informed the National Assembly that the government is taking steps to complete 3200 megawatt electricity projects to reduce load-shedding in the country

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding heavy load-shedding in different cities of Sindh, he said, unfortunately, the previous government delayed three power projects of 3200 megawatts which is the main reason behind power outages in the country.

At present, he said, the country is facing current load shedding due to a shortfall of about 5000 megawatts.

The minister said that to end the load-shedding, the government had started short and long term measures.

Three projects of 50 megawatts each will be completed by the end of current year, while several wind and solar projects would be concluded by 2024 to meet the electricity requirements of the country.

