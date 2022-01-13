Govt taking steps to control coronavirus cases: Dr Yasmin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that government was taking measures to control rising cases of coronavirus in three districts of Punjab.

The cases have been reported in Gujrat, Rawalpindi and Lahore, she said while talking to a private television channel.

All important steps have been taken to protect the people from spreading virus, she stated.

Commenting on vaccination programme in schools, she said, we have completed 80 percent vaccination process in schools operating in Punjab.

To a question about rising number of cases in different districts of Punjab, she said the people were visiting Pakistan now-a-days, to attend marriage ceremonies and functions and they have ignored standard operating procedures (SOPs), in public gathering.

She urged the people to adopt precautionary measures to avert the dangerous effects of corona virus.