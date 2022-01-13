UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Control Coronavirus Cases: Dr Yasmin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt taking steps to control coronavirus cases: Dr Yasmin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that government was taking measures to control rising cases of coronavirus in three districts of Punjab.

The cases have been reported in Gujrat, Rawalpindi and Lahore, she said while talking to a private television channel.

All important steps have been taken to protect the people from spreading virus, she stated.

Commenting on vaccination programme in schools, she said, we have completed 80 percent vaccination process in schools operating in Punjab.

To a question about rising number of cases in different districts of Punjab, she said the people were visiting Pakistan now-a-days, to attend marriage ceremonies and functions and they have ignored standard operating procedures (SOPs), in public gathering.

She urged the people to adopt precautionary measures to avert the dangerous effects of corona virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Marriage Gujrat Rawalpindi TV From Government Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Deplores 'Complete Degradation' of Arms Con ..

Russia Deplores 'Complete Degradation' of Arms Control in European Security

6 minutes ago
 Patients Infected With Omicron Have 'Substantially ..

Patients Infected With Omicron Have 'Substantially Reduced' Risk of Severe Outco ..

6 minutes ago
 NATO Must Accept Russia's Peacekeeping Role to Sta ..

NATO Must Accept Russia's Peacekeeping Role to Start Cooperating - Grushko

6 minutes ago
 Quite Possible Putin Will Make Choice Not to Engag ..

Quite Possible Putin Will Make Choice Not to Engage in Diplomacy - Sherman

6 minutes ago
 Russia-NATO Relations at Critically Low Level - De ..

Russia-NATO Relations at Critically Low Level - Defense Ministry

7 minutes ago
 Russia Warned NATO About Dangers for European Secu ..

Russia Warned NATO About Dangers for European Security If Situation Deteriorates ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.