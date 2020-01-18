Govt taking steps to control flour problem: Chairman DDAC

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Chairman DDAC Malakand Pir Musur Khan Ghazi has said that the flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be addressed because of the timely steps taken by the govt.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Chairman DDAC Malakand Pir Musur Khan Ghazi has said that the flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be addressed because of the timely steps taken by the govt.

Talking to media men, Pir Musar Khan Ghazi, Chairman KP Assembly DDAC Malakand, said that the government is taking full measures to overcome the flour crisis.

Masur Ghazi said that all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Malakand, have set up selling points for providing flour at a discounted price.

Also, various items at Utility Stores have been exempted from the market only on govt rates in order to facilitate the people. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the Utility Stores to eliminate inflation and mass problems. He also announced a package of Rs 7 billion, which will help the people special in urban areas by providing timely relief to the poor and needy people.