Govt taking steps to control inflation: Ch.Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the government was well aware about the inflation and it was taking steps to control it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had announced billions of rupees utility package to facilitate the poor masses.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were responsible for fragile economic condition of the country, adding both the parties' leadership had looted the national wealth mercilessly.

He said people had rejected PML-N and they were fed up with their politics even PML-N had no capacity to bring the masses on roads against the government.

He said both the PML-N and PPP had appointed the chairman of National Accountability Bureau with consensus but now they were criticising over it.

Replying to a question, he said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Financial Affairs Abdul Hafeez Shaikhraised valid points during his speech in the National Assembly today's session but opposition failed to give appropriate answers to his points.

The minister reservations in political alliances against each other was a routine matter but there was not any political challenge for the government at this time.