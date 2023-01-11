Govt taking steps to control wheat shortage in Balochistan: Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah

Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking practical steps to control the flour shortage in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking practical steps to control the flour shortage in the province.

She said that wheat was being purchased to meet the requirements of flour in the province, and the supply of wheat from Pasco has started saying that the situation would improve considerably with the delivery of wheat on a daily basis.

The spokesperson said that hoarding of wheat would not be tolerated under any circumstances saying that keeping in view the need and convenience of the public, cheap flour sale points have been established.

Orders have been given to all relevant institutions, personnel and officers to ensure the supply of wheat and flour in the areas of the province so that people will not face any difficulties in this regard, she maintained.

Farah said that the provincial government was trying to fulfill the basic needs of the people and situation would improve soon.

She said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has issued instructions after carefully reviewing all the problems in this regard.

She said that Utility Stores Corporation and Flour Mills Association would also play their full role saying that prevention of smuggling of flour would be ensured.