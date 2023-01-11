UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Control Wheat Shortage In Balochistan: Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Govt taking steps to control wheat shortage in Balochistan: Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah

Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking practical steps to control the flour shortage in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking practical steps to control the flour shortage in the province.

She said that wheat was being purchased to meet the requirements of flour in the province, and the supply of wheat from Pasco has started saying that the situation would improve considerably with the delivery of wheat on a daily basis.

The spokesperson said that hoarding of wheat would not be tolerated under any circumstances saying that keeping in view the need and convenience of the public, cheap flour sale points have been established.

Orders have been given to all relevant institutions, personnel and officers to ensure the supply of wheat and flour in the areas of the province so that people will not face any difficulties in this regard, she maintained.

Farah said that the provincial government was trying to fulfill the basic needs of the people and situation would improve soon.

She said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has issued instructions after carefully reviewing all the problems in this regard.

She said that Utility Stores Corporation and Flour Mills Association would also play their full role saying that prevention of smuggling of flour would be ensured.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister Farah Sale All From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group p ..

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group partner to strengthen workforce ..

22 minutes ago
 16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

52 minutes ago
 Moscow Says EU Moving Towards Geopolitical Rivalry ..

Moscow Says EU Moving Towards Geopolitical Rivalry With China Through NATO Partn ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) admin ensuring s ..

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) admin ensuring sufficient flour sacks at sale ..

2 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Says Exploring Dragon to Get Expedition ..

Roscosmos Says Exploring Dragon to Get Expedition 68 Back to Earth in Case of Em ..

2 minutes ago
 Additional Bus Terminal at Pirwadahi; LHC seeks re ..

Additional Bus Terminal at Pirwadahi; LHC seeks report from Rawalpindi administr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.