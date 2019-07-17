UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Cope With Environmental Pollution: Ali Muhammad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:11 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking concrete measures to save environment and eradicating the factors disrupting the nature.

Talking to Radio Current Affair Programme, he said PTI led government is determined to manage the pollutants and pollution in country.

He said incumbent government's decision to impose ban on the use of polythene bags is highly appreciable, adding , banning polythene bags will help in improving the environment and cleaning the cities.

Minister explained, use of plastic bags is one of the major factors of polluting environment and causing disastrous impacts on the nature and natural life.

Government's decision must be appreciated by all segments of the society, he said, adding, hopefully it would be replicated in other major cities of the country as well.

